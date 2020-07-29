Biz Pac Review:

A video of a masked woman in a store berating a young mother and wishing her and her small children ill over their lack of masks has gone viral.

In the video, the masked older woman is seen confronting the young mother for being in the store without wearing a mask herself and for not having masks on her children, though the video also shows other store customers going mask-free.

The young mother appears to be explaining mask use for young children in which she says kids under 10 do not have to have masks, but the older, masked lady disagrees.

This woman literally looks into these children’s eyes and says, “I hope you all die.”



I’m at a loss for words.🥺 pic.twitter.com/gOw1bbSX1Z — sally (@sallyKP) July 28, 2020

