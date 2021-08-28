Independent Journal Review:

Thirteen American service members are dead, 11 of them Marines, after a terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Following the fatal bombings, a Marine went on social media, demanding leadership accept “accountability” for the morass we find ourselves in as we withdraw from the country.

The Marine was relieved for cause.

According to Fox News, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was ousted after the video — which mentioned senior officials like Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley — went viral.

At the start of the video, Scheller said he was “making it because I have a growing discontent and contempt for” what he saw as “ineptitude at the foreign policy level.”

“I want to specifically ask some questions to some of my senior leaders,” Scheller said, while acknowledging he was “willing to risk my current battalion commander’s seat, my retirement, my family’s stability to say some of the things that I want to say.”

He added that the defense secretary, the Joint Chiefs chairman and the Marine commandant “are supposed to advise” the administration.

“I’m not saying we’ve got to be in Afghanistan forever,” Scheller said.

“But I am saying, did any of you throw your rank on the table and say, ‘Hey, it’s a bad idea to evacuate Bagram Airfield, a strategic airbase, before we evacuate everyone’? Did anyone do that? And when you didn’t think to do that, did anyone raise their hand and say, ‘We completely messed this up’?”

Scheller posted the video on Thursday on Facebook, captioning it with, “To the American leadership. Very Respectfully, US.”

By Friday, he’d been relieved for cause by the Marines.

