New York Daily News:

A former Marine put a quick end to a 4:30 a.m. robbery attempt in southern Arizona Wednesday.

Video obtained by ABC News shows an unidentified Chevron customer preparing to leave the convenience store, when two men, one holding a gun, come rushing inside. Without missing a beat, that patron, who told officials he is a former leatherneck, grabbed the gunman with one hand and quickly neutralized him.

