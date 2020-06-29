Live Leak:

A man decides to prove a point that masks are not for protection but compliance when he decides to use a mesh face mask rather than a filter mask in Walmart that is mandated in Tampa, Florida.

“I visited a local Walmart in a county that put an ordinance in place that mandates masks,” the filmer, Russ Ward, said.

“I wore a mask that is designed for protecting your face in a paintball battle. You can easily breathe through it. I walked all around the store, talked to employees, and other shoppers, and every one of them could see my mouth.”

“It was almost like not wearing a mask at all. Nobody cared. That’s because it’s not about safety. It’s all about compliance.”

WARNING: LANGUAGE

