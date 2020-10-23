SF Gate:

A news reporter with Inside Edition was filming a segment Wednesday on the rampant rise of shoplifting in San Francisco at a Walgreens store when a man jumped over the front counter to steal an air bed, a clip of the segment posted to YouTube shows.

The thief brazenly took the merchandise right in front of the camera before rolling out of the store on an electric scooter, video shows.

The report was shot at the drugstore at the corner of Van Ness and Eddy in the Tenderloin that’s set to close Nov. 11.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that this Walgreens location loses on average about $1,000 a day in merchandise because of shoplifting.

“I feel sorry for the clerks, they are regularly being verbally assaulted,” longtime customer Sebastian Luke told the Chronicle. “The clerks say there is nothing they can do. They say Walgreens’ policy is to not get involved. They don’t want anyone getting injured or getting sued, so the guys just keep coming in and taking whatever they want.”

