SANDTON CHRONICLE:

A video has surfaced of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is currently in Sandton for the Arnold Classic Africa, being kicked in the back at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows how Schwarzenegger was watching a rope-skipping competition when he was approached to take a video of the children skipping. Schwarzenegger obliges and is filmed as he gets up from his seat and then takes a video of the children while speaking into the phone camera. A man can be seen lurking behind him and it seems that he is pulled away by what appears to be Schwarzenegger’s security team.

Just as Schwarzenegger hands over the phone on which he was taking his video, the man returns again, runs up, jumps up and kicks Schwarzenegger in the back.