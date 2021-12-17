NBC2 – Cape Coral FL:

United Airlines officials kicked Florida passenger Adam Jenne off a flight this week before it took off from Fort Lauderdale because he was wearing a pair of women’s red thong underwear on his face as a protest against the mask mandate.

Jenne insisted to Fort Meyers news station NBC-2 that he was in compliance with the mandate, claiming the thong fully covered his nose and mouth. As seen in the video above, which was taken by another passenger, it clearly did not.

“I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,” Jenne said.

Jenne claimed that he had gotten away with the stunt on several previous flights. Now he has been banned from flying United.

“So much for ‘the customer is always right,’” he said.

