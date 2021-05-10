Breitbart:



An Iranian man caught fire while trying to burn an Israeli flag during annual anti-Israel demonstrations on Friday, as reported by Al Arabiya.

The flag-burning was part of “Quds Day” demonstrations, which are encouraged by the Iranian regime toward the end of Ramadan. Iran has also sponsored similar demonstrations in other parts of the world. (“Quds” is the Arabic word for “Jerusalem.”)

Anti-Israel demonstrations in Iran are often accompanied (as in the photo above) by anti-American demonstrations. Footprints were painted on an American flag, and participants were encouraged to walk on it.

However, the Jerusalem Post noted, there is evidence that ordinary Iranians are increasingly refusing to comply with the regime’s instructions to walk on, or burn, Israeli or American flags.

