A man was struck by a car, then robbed while he lay injured on the pavement in the Bronx on Saturday morning.

The 39-year-old was walking down E. 169th Street when a dark-colored car hit him at approximately 6:40 a.m., the New York Post reported Sunday.

The New York City Police Department shared video footage of the man being hit by the car, his body flying into the air before slamming into the pavement.

READ MORE