NEW YORK POST:

An Ohio man sucker-punched his attorney Tuesday after he was sentenced to 47 years in prison, shocking courtroom video shows.

A 31-second video obtained by WJW shows David Chislton, 42, of Warrensville Heights, being subdued during the attack in a Cuyahoga County courtroom after Common Pleas Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo sentenced him to more than four decades in prison for pistol-whipping his girlfriend and setting his apartment complex on fire in 2017.

Spectators inside the courtroom can be heard on the footage jeering and screaming as deputies take down Chislton during what witnesses called a “pretty heinously violent” attack.

“I was watching the sentencing of the defendant, it was a pretty intense situation,” attorney Michael Goldberg told Cleveland.com. “The judge had given him a long sentence and for a moment, he tried to object to the sentence and then he basically just wheeled around and punched his defense lawyer — who was standing to his left — with both hands.”

Goldberg said Chislton’s hands were shackled in front of his body instead of the customary practice of behind his back, allowing him to use both of his hands and the handcuffs to send Aaron Brockler violently to the floor.