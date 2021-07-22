The New York Post:

A group of lowlifes was caught on camera this week savagely beating a woman who uses a walker to get around — before fleeing with the device and $22.

Surveillance footage of the appalling attack Tuesday evening in Harlem showed three women and a man roughing up the 61-year-old victim — punching her repeatedly while she’s on the ground and stomping on her, police said Thursday.

At one point, one of the female attackers was seen beating the helpless victim with a cooking pot, according to the NYPD.

The attack, which happened at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151 Street in Harlem around 8:20 p.m., lasted at least 40 seconds, the footage showed.

The crew made off with the victim’s walker, $22 and credit cards, cops said.

