Fox News:

A car was set on fire with fireworks inside, setting off small explosions, police said

The Kentucky Democratic lawmaker who sponsored a police reform bill named “Breonna’s Law” was back on the protest line Friday, a day after being arrested on a felony rioting charge in Louisville.

Meanwhile, at least 28 people were arrested in Louisville late Saturday, as a group of protesters exited First Unitarian Church before midnight and began to cause destruction, lighting fire to plywood in front of the building, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.

Police said many windows at Spalding University and Presentation Academy were smashed, and graffiti was sprayed across several buildings. A car was also set on fire with fireworks inside, setting off small explosions. People inside the church were asked to remain there while the police secured the area.

Before the curfew took effect Saturday, police said people were seen gathering plywood barriers and other items that could be used as weapons, and “media reported protesters intended to standoff with police.”

More at Fox News