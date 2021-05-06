The New York Post:

A diner pulled a gun on armed Black Lives Matter protesters when they stormed the outdoor area of an upscale Louisville restaurant on the day of the Kentucky Derby.

The demonstrators were marching to Churchill Downs to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by local cops in a botched drug raid last year, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Footage of the incident tweeted by a reporter at the newspaper shows Saturday’s armed confrontation at La Chasse.

Some protesters intervened and urged the demonstrators to move away from the man who drew a gun, and police arrived a short time later, the paper reported.

A restaurant worker told police “that multiple armed protesters entered the restaurant property, which included outdoor dining space,” according to Fox News.

