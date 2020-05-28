Daily Mail:

Around 1,000 protesters descended on Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest on Wednesday evening

Several people protesting the death of George Floyd marched onto the 101 Freeway and blocked the road

A police cruiser that arrived on the scene was attacked by protesters who smashed vehicle’s window As it drove off, a man rode on the hood of the car before tumbling off into the road

A protester was thrown from the hood of a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday night as a Black Lives Matter demonstration calling for justice for George Floyd turned violent.

About 1,000 protesters descended on LA following the 46-year-old father-of-two died in Minneapolis Monday, moments after a white cop knelt on his neck for eight minutes until he passed out.

As protests entered their second day in Minnesota, tensions began building between law enforcement and African-American communities across America, with demonstrators calling for the four officers involved in Floyd’s death to be charged with murder.

The first break-off protest sprung up in downtown LA Wednesday afternoon and quickly escalated.

