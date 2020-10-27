CBS Philly:

A protest over the police-involved fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. turned violent in West Philadelphia and led to looting and vandalism of several nearby businesses. Police shot and killed Wallace, who was allegedly armed with a knife, after police say the man walked toward them near 61st and Locust Streets and refused to drop the weapon.

His killing led to a night of protests and riots in West Philadelphia.

Temple University police officers arrested a man who is suspected of looting a Foot Locker store in North Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News the man allegedly broke into the Foot Locker located at Broad and Oxford Streets, just before 6 a.m.

The suspect’s car was reportedly full of stolen merchandise.

Officers also recovered a shotgun that was stolen from the store’s security guard.

Police also responded to looting and vandalism at the Family Dollar store at 52nd and Market Streets before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Video courtesy of Ruptly channel:

