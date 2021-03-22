Pictured – The man believed to be the suspect

The New York Post:

At least six people are dead — including one police officer — after a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday, according to local reports.

Law enforcement sources told local ABC affiliate Denver7 that at least six people were killed in the shooting at a Kings Soopers store — and that the gunman opened fire on officers when they arrived.

At least one of those killed was an officer, and two other officers were wounded, law enforcement sources told FOX31.

ocal police said on Twitter they were responding to a report of an “active shooter” at around 2:30 p.m. local time, but have not confirmed the death toll.

“He didn’t say s–t,” one eyewitness told the Denver Post about the gunman. “He just came in and started shooting.”

Dramatic live video posted on YouTube showed police escorting a shirtless, bloodied man in handcuffs away from the store and into an ambulance, but it was not clear if he was a suspect or a victim.

Earlier, the livestream showed several people lying motionless on the ground outside the store, and one just inside its doors. As the cameraman walked inside, shots rang out and the streamer ran out — as law enforcement appeared to be descending on the scene.

“I was sitting right outside in the parking lot. I heard the first shots go off,” a man says in the footage.

“I come around the corner and there’s people laying on the ground. This is no joke guys.”

Sarah Moonshadow told Denver7 she was standing at the checkout lane when she heard gunshots — and told her 21-year-old son to start running.

“I said, ‘Just run, don’t look! Just run!” Moonshadowrecalled, adding that the gunman “was definitely coming in our direction.”

The mom and son made it out safely before encountering a man laying out on the street.

“I started running toward him to try to help him,” Moonshadow said, “and my son grabbed me by my coat and said, ‘No, we can’t help him. We gotta go,.”

Another man told CBS News that his son-in-law and granddaughters were in the store when the shots broke out, and that they hid inside a closet.

“They walked into the pharmacy for him to get a COVID-19 shot and the shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them,” he said. “They hid, ran upstairs… They were hiding in a coat closet for the last hour.”

Witness interview

