Jim Jordan and others are Trump’s warm-up band for todays’ campaign stop in Wellington, OHIO.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, holds a major rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00PM EDT.

This Save America rally marks President Trump’s first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s administration. The rally is to support Max Miller, who President Trump has endorsed for election in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

