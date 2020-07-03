Argus Leader & Right Side Broadcasting

Protesters in Keystone blocking road to Mount Rushmore, declared an ‘unlawful assembly’. Protesters are demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s arrival in the Black Hills ahead of the return of the Mount Rushmore fireworks display Friday night and blocking a road to the monument with vans.

Several vans blocked Highway 16A, or Iron Mountain Road, and protesters stood in the road three hours before President Trump was set to make his way from Rapid City to Keystone and then on the highway to Mount Rushmore.

At 4:30 p.m. MT, authorities declared the protest as an unlawful assembly over a megaphone. Police are demanding protesters vacate the premises or they will be arrested. At 5:15 p.m. MT, at least one person had been arrested, but the road was still blocked.

The National Guard was on scene at 5:20 p.m. MT to help clear the crowd, and several of the protesters dispersed shortly after. The National Guard fired close range smoke shells on remaining protesters at 5:30 p.m. MT. They donned tear gas masks as well, but did not deploy any tear gas at remaining protesters.

DEVELOPING SITUATION. WATCH LIVE …

LIVE STREAM courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting

