The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability will hear testimony from IRS whistleblowers on “the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes” on Wednesday, July 19.

“At this full committee hearing, the American people will hear from IRS whistleblowers who possess critical information related to the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes,” the committee announced. “In addition, the whistleblowers will testify about the politicization and misconduct at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with respect to the Hunter Biden investigation.”