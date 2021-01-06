CSPAN:

Tear gas in use INSIDE THE U.S. CAPITOL

‘Armed stand-off at doors of House Chamber’

Pence, Pelosi and others in line of Presidential succession have been ushered out of the meeting rooms. Capitol security are escorting congressional personnel to “secure locations”.

NOTE – At approximately 1:13 pm EST a Representative from the State of Arizona filed an objection to its electoral votes, half the room BROKE INTO APPLAUSE!

NOTE – At about 1:29 pm EST Rep. Steve Scalise received standing ovation from the House Delegation after arguing passionately for the unconstitutionality of how the 2020 was conducted in key states.

