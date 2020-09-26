Ruptly:

Chanting “Shame on you! Shame on you!” coronavirus sceptics are protesting against measures imposed to curb the pandemic, on Saturday, September 26, in London.

Last Saturday, thousands of protesters joined demonstrations around Trafalgar Square, where some of the them clashed with police and more than 30 were arrested.

Organisers of the event say they do not consent to social distancing measures, the obligatory use of masks, potentially mandatory vaccinations, and the use of tracking and tracing systems, as well as 5G signals, among others.

