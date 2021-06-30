Pictured – Left Lithium battery fire in a Tesla automobile; Right – Today’s lithium battery fire in Chicago

NBC Chicago reporter Mike Lorber posted on Twitter that 80 tons of lithium batteries were involved in the fire, and fire personnel were being evacuated due to the explosion risk.

Fire crews requested foam teams to put out the fire as LITHIUM EXPLODES WHEN IT COMES IN CONTACT WITH WATER.

Authorities issued an emergency evacuation order Tuesday in the area of an industrial fire in Morris, Illinois.

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency ordered anyone living in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong streets or East Street to evacuate their residences due to the fire.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issued another evacuation notice for residents east of Division Street from Illinois Avenue north to 3rd Avenue/Wall Street.

Residents were urged to take pets and any required personal medications with them as they evacuate. Deputies and officers from several agencies are going door to door to notify residents.

Motorists were ordered to avoid the area.

Fire crews requested foam teams to put out the fire as lithium explodes when it comes into contact with water. Around 130 total fire personnel and 30 fire units were on the scene, CBS Chicago reported. Hazmat crews and a foam task force also responded to the scene.

Doerfler said about 40 homes have been evacuated already.

Those needing a place to go were urged to head to the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union St. that is being used as a reception area.

