A protester shouting the viral anti-Biden phrase “Let’s go Brandon!” interrupted remarks by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday touting the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure spending law in her hometown of San Francisco.

Video of the incident showed Pelosi (D-Calif.) attempting to make introductions at a press conference with San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.) when an off-camera voice was heard shouting, “Let’s go Brandon,” and chanting “U-S-A!” three times.

While several people turned to look in the direction of the heckler — including Pelosi, who briefly paused her remarks — the speaker did not acknowledge the chanting.

