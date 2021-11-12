🚨WANTED FOR RAPE: On 11/11/21 at 7:21 A.M., in the vicinity of Swan Lake and Center Drive @NYPDCentralPark @Manhattan, The suspect grabbed a 28 Y/O female victim from behind choked and raped her. Any info call at 800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/V0gr7cxAsp