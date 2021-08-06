Breitbart:

Even after looking at his notes!

President Joe Biden falsely claimed at the White House on Friday that 350 million Americans have been vaccinated, twice bungling his statistics after looking at his notes.

“You know, we have roughly 350 million people vaccinated in the United States and billions around the world,” Biden said after looking at his note card provided by White House staff.

With a U.S. population of about 330 million, that’s over 100% vaccinated. Someone should ask him “then why would a mandate be needed?”

The actual number, according to the CDC, is about 165 million Americans fully vaccinated.

But Biden made the same mistake after looking at his notes again.

“I said, well over … what is the number again? I have to remind myself. … 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated,” he said.

There are only about 328.2 million Americans in the United States, according to the latest Census Bureau estimates.

Biden spoke at the White House before leaving for his home in Delaware for the weekend, wearing a tan suit.

More at Breitbart