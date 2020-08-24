The Baltimore Sun:

Kim Klacik’s recent ad — in which she marches through Baltimore to showcase vacant homes and blames Democratic leadership — broke through to a national audience last week when President Donald Trump shared it with his millions of followers on Twitter.

Ad here:

Klacik, the Republican running to represent Maryland’s heavily Democratic 7th Congressional District, will step once again onto a national stage this week. She is scheduled to speak during the first night of the Republican National Convention, according to a Trump campaign announcement.

Her viral ad, which has more than 10 million views, lambastes Democratic politicians in Baltimore and across the country. The final words of her 2 1/2-minute campaign video are, “Black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”

Klacik could not be reached for comment. It’s unclear what message she intends to bring to the convention, a four-night event that also includes Vice President Mike Pence speaking at Baltimore’s Fort McHenry.