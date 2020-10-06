Claudia Conway, the daughter of Kellyanne Conway, went on TikTok to reveal her 53-year-old mother had tested positive for coronavirus on October 2, and then two days later, the 15-year-old revealed she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, October 5, Claudia dropped another coronavirus-related bombshell, claiming that President Donald Trump, her mother’s former boss, who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, was much sicker than the White House was letting on. Later Monday evening, Claudia shared one more disturbing TikTok video, which has since been deleted, during which she and her mother got into a heated argument.

