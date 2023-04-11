White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that the White House has been “trying to protect” President Joe Biden from answering reporters’ questions.

#BREAKING: Karine Jean-Pierre is asked point blank, "Is the administration trying to protect the President from our questions?'' by a reporter, who tells her his lack of press briefings is, "not the norm." pic.twitter.com/HQhbmmZl0G — Forbes (@Forbes) April 10, 2023

During a press conference on Monday, one reporter asked the press secretary if President Biden is somehow being shielded from questions, a charge she denied.

“Is the administration trying to protect the president from our questions? Please answer that question,” the reporter asked.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” Jean-Pierre replied.

Other reporters had already asked why Biden had no former press conferences scheduled, especially on his upcoming trip to Ireland. As the reporter continued his line of questions, Jean-Pierre said that that the president takes “shouted questions” and insisted he has not been shielded from reporters.

