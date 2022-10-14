Watch: Just Stop Oil Activists Defile Van Gogh’s Sunflowers with Canned Soup

Two climate campaigners managed to evade security at the National Gallery in central London on Friday before defiling Van Gogh’s masterpiece Sunflowers by tipping a can of soup across the glass protecting the canvas.

The Just Stop Oil activists, part of the Extinction Rebellion splinter group, walked into a room at the gallery in Trafalgar Square at about 11am, the campaign group said.

They were not taken into custody until they delivered a sermon on energy use and the “unfair” distribution of global wealth.

A video shows the two women wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts gluing one hand each to the wall below the painting.

One of the climate change activists, 21 year-old Phoebe Plummer, then shouted: “What is worth more? Art or life?

The pair were later arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass, before officers began “de-bonding” their hands they had glued to the wall.

