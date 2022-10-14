Two climate campaigners managed to evade security at the National Gallery in central London on Friday before defiling Van Gogh’s masterpiece Sunflowers by tipping a can of soup across the glass protecting the canvas.

The Just Stop Oil activists, part of the Extinction Rebellion splinter group, walked into a room at the gallery in Trafalgar Square at about 11am, the campaign group said.

Activists with @JustStop_Oil have thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the national Gallery and glued themselves to the wall. pic.twitter.com/M8YP1LPTOU — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) October 14, 2022

They were not taken into custody until they delivered a sermon on energy use and the “unfair” distribution of global wealth.

A video shows the two women wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts gluing one hand each to the wall below the painting.

One of the climate change activists, 21 year-old Phoebe Plummer, then shouted: “What is worth more? Art or life?

The pair were later arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass, before officers began “de-bonding” their hands they had glued to the wall.

