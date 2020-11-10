Real America’s Voice:

The Just the News founder breaks three incredible developments from the Just the News election investigation.

So far they have found evidence of:

Vote-counting rules changes by unelected officials not approved by State legislatures (unconstitutional). Multiple lawsuits have been filed in multiple states.

Outside money injected into vote-counting organizations – at least $350 Million from Mark Zuckerberg. They have requested records from his organization but are being denied access.

‘Voting’ by people who didn’t vote – “100s of 1000s of people who either changed address or died before the election.” They are calling each and every one of those people to ask whether they voted, or to whom they delegated their vote.

