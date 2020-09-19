Red State:

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden made a statement after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reading from a script and opining that whoever wins the presidential election should nominate her replacement.

Biden looked up from his notes only three times, each time looking completely confused and overwhelmed. He stumbled over his words and looked unsure about what he was saying, which is stunning considering that Biden has known her personally for decades.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us," Joe Biden says, following her passing. https://t.co/UOOiOEjFei



"She practiced the highest American ideals as a justice." pic.twitter.com/blnMOzft8m — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2020

