Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a message for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Thursday in which he lied about President Donald Trump’s reaction to neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Biden told Jews that President Trump had called neo-Nazis “very fine people,” repeating the “Charlottesville very fine people hoax,” according to a mantra he has used throughout the campaign, in speech after speech, debate after debate:

Together, we can stamp out bigotry and antisemitism. One of the things that got me involved in this race — we, I had not planned on running — was when those folks came out of the fields down in Charlottesville, chanting the same anti- — carrying torches, their veins bulging, close your eyes, remember the picture on television, chanting the same antisemitic bile that was heard in the streets of Germany in the thirties, Nazi flags, accompanied by white supremacists, and then when the president was asked, when a young woman was killed, what did he think, he said, quote there are very fine people on both sides. That’s not who we are.

As Breitbart News noted in a recent fact check:

President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally.”

As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

He completely condemned the extremists — as the timeline and transcript confirm:

Aug. 12, 2017: Trump condemned “violence “on many sides” in Charlottesville, after neo-Nazi and Antifa clashes

Aug. 14, 2017: Trump condemned “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups” in White House statement

Aug. 15, 2017: Trump condemned neo-Nazis “totally,” praised non-violent protesters “on both sides” of statue debate

