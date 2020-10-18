Fox News – San Francisco:

“BEAT DOWN BY THE BAY”

A rally called to promote free speech and denounce big tech censorship turned ugly Saturday in San Francisco, when hundreds of alleged Antifa counterprotesters showed up and berated and attacked demonstrators, leaving one missing a tooth.

The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which it argues censors free speech. They planned to rally at United Nations Plaza before moving the protest to Twitter’s headquarters a few blocks away. But the event quickly devolved into a shouting match and violence as hundreds of counterprotesters stormed the scene.

Joe Biden, do you still think that Antifa is “just an idea” ? pic.twitter.com/UECmU39Tx6 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

Video shows one counterprotester punching Philip Anderson, an organizer of the event, knocking one of his teeth out.

Anderson posted a picture of the aftermath on social media and said he was attacked by Antifa.

And here’s how it started

