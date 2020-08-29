New York Post:

Joe Biden went off on a tangent Thursday night — about the Kenosha protest shooting suspect and the deadly Charlottesville rally in 2017 — despite being asked about the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s flub came during an appearance on CNN.

“The president has not talked about the shooting of Mr. Blake. He’s talked about violence at protests in wake of it,” anchor Anderson Cooper began. “I’m wondering why you think that is — why he hasn’t addressed it. There’s obviously a lot we do not know about the circumstances around it, but the video obviously is out there.”

Biden’s response:

“I don’t know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid, exactly what he did,” Biden said. “Allegedly he’s part of a militia coming out in the state of Illinois. Have you ever heard the president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it?”

The video:

Then, Biden launched into a tirade against the president over the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that left a counter-protester dead.

“That’s the reason why I got back in this race because what happened in Charlottesville,” he continued. “Close your eyes — remember what you saw. And a young woman gets killed resisting the hate and violence and the president gets asked to comment. What’s he say? He said they’re very fine people from both sides.”

