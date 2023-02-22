President Joe Biden on Wednesday fell and caught himself before possibly tumbling down the stairs as he tried to board Air Force One in Poland.

President Joe Biden tripped and caught himself as he boarded Air Force One in Poland. The President is now on his way back to the White House. #POTUS #GeraldFord pic.twitter.com/LEpcdmQU1R — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) February 22, 2023

The video shows Biden slowly ascending the stars to the taxpayer-funded jet to return home. While climbing the stairs, he fell and tried to quickly regain his footing. At the top of the stairs, he hurriedly turned around and saluted before entering the aircraft:

In March 2021, Biden fell three times as he boarded the stairs of Air Force One, for which the wind was also blamed.

“It’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden was given a physical examination last week that found the president suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord.”

