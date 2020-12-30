Biz Pac Review:

Ostensible President-elect Joe Biden (he’s technically still Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden) keeps acting as if vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris is the true projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.

During a speech Tuesday about the coronavirus vaccine, Biden referenced “President-elect Harris” while touting how both he and her have taken the vaccine. He’d been speaking specifically about President Donald Trump and how he hopes the president starts urging Americans to wear the mask and take a vaccine.

“I give former Gov. Chris Christie credit. He and I have disagreed in a number of things, but I’m thankful he’s now encouraging people to do the right thing and wear a mask for themselves, their loved ones and their country. I hope that President Trump will listen to him. He can do it too. It would make a huge difference for President Trump to say wear masks,” he said.

“I hope the president will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it’s available. I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President elect Harris took hers today for the same reason. And when the president’s doctor’s recommend it President Trump should take it and it’s still the same degree of confidence.”

Wait for it … about 30 seconds in

Video courtesy of AIR.TV

