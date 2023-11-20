WATCH: Joe Biden Admires Little Girl’s Ears, Asks If She’s 17

JUST IN: President Joe Biden notices a small girl in the crowd and runs over to tell her that he likes her ears.



Biden: “I love your ears. I love them. They're really cool. What's your name?”



Girl: “Catherine.”



Biden: “What a beautiful name. That's my mommy's name. Well, nice… pic.twitter.com/B8u1agSlye — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2023

President Joe Biden told a six-year-old girl “I love your ears” during a Thanksgiving celebration at a naval base in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday.The octogenarian approached the child, named Catherine, and gushed her ears were “really cool” at the public event, apparently drawn by what appeared to be her Mickey Mouse headwear.He bent down and almost touched the youngster as he hovered near her during the ‘”Friendsgiving’” ahead of the holiday later this week.The public exchange included Biden speculating the girl’s age at 17 – she corrected him to say she is six. The exchange went like this:The dinner at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads wasn’t the first time Biden has appeared drawn to admire a young child.In the middle of a 2021 speech to military personnel in Hampton, Virginia, the president said, looking towards the family who was being honored, “I love those barrettes in your hair … She looks like she’s 19-years-old”

READ MORE