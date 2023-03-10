As we previously reported, fireworks and a Democrat festival of fail were on full display Thursday during the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government.

Rep. Daniel Goldman (who bought a congressional seat) says "you cannot find actual evidence of any direct government censorship of lawful speech."



Rep. @Jim_Jordan then pulls out an email from the White House to Twitter asking them to censor a tweet from @RobertKennedyJr. pic.twitter.com/HEsr3rQC5E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 9, 2023

The hearing relates to the Twitter Files and all that has been revealed by their release so far about efforts at the federal government level to collude with Twitter’s old regime to suppress speech and in the process violate the First Amendment.

At one point during the hearing, there was a clash between committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and freshman Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.), a “rules for thee but not for me” Democrat who demanded in so many words that Jordan prove his claim that government officials sought to squelch the free speech rights of American citizens who were engaging in what Goldman called “lawful speech.”

Goldman told Jordan that he had yet to supply any evidence that this happened, to which Jordan responded that he indeed had the receipts, some of which he dropped on Goldman during the hearing.

