First Lady Jill Biden butchered the pronunciation of “bodega” and asserted that the Hispanic community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio” while speaking at the Latinx IncluXion Luncheon in the Texas city Monday.

Biden’s remarks at the luncheon were part of the three-day UnidosUS annual conference in San Antonio, which started Saturday.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community – as distinct as the bogidas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio – is your strength,” she said, referring to Raul Yzaguirre, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday. Based on prepared remarks released by the White House, she intended to say “bodega,” and her faux pas quickly made the rounds on social media.

“Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza),” tweeted Jorge Bonilla, director of the Media Resource Center. “I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill’s rendering of ‘bodega’”

