The Jerusalem Post:

Video footage shows pro-Palestinian activists beating pro-Israel counter-demonstrators during a protest in Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Several pro-Israel protesters were violently assaulted and injured by pro-Palestinian protesters at a counter-demonstration in Toronto on Saturday afternoon. Video footage on social media filmed close to the site of the demonstration at Nathan Philips Square in downtown Toronto showed a gang of pro-Palestinian demonstrators violently attacking an elderly man. A number of them were masked. The gang threw various objects and beat the man as well as other victims with various objects, the video footage showed.

According to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, “a group of protestors bearing a Palestinian flag swarmed and brutally assaulted a small number of pro-Israel demonstrators.”

More footage. The man had to go get treated at the hospital. Will update as I get more information. pic.twitter.com/vFn9tCALj0 — Eli 🦁 (@EliKohn3) May 16, 2021

