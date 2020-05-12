NY POST

Cops are investigating a viral video that shows two men — including a Jeff Goldblum lookalike — duking it out on a Richmond, Virginia, street, authorities said Tuesday. The street fight was recorded by 24-year-old Justin Townsend, who posted a clip of the brawl to his Twitter account, which has since been viewed more than seven million times. The video shows a shirtless man square up against a tall, lanky foe, who Twitter users noted looks strikingly like actor Jeff Goldblum. At the start of the fight, the Goldblum lookalike appears to land several blows, then hits his opponent in the face with a back kick, sending him falling into a nearby parked car.

