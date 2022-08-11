Breitbart

Judicial watchdog JCN is targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland as part of a $10 million ad campaign against Democrats for stoking the flames of violence against Supreme Court justices. The $1 million Garland ad, titled “Twelve Years,” is premised on the fact Garland and now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were colleagues on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Pointing out that Kavanaugh is being “harassed, threatened, even an armed assassin was after him” in the wake of the decision to overturn infamous pro-abortion case Roe v. Wade, the ad says Garland “could stop it, but doesn’t.”

Watch:

The ad calls on Garland to “uphold the rule of law, protect his former colleagues, and the Court.” “Instead,” it continues, “he’s cowering to the woke mob.” “Twelve Years” will begin airing Thursday, 101 days after the leak of the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the opinion that saw leftists react violently and attempt to intimidate members of the Court to change the opinion. Groups like “Jane’s Revenge” and “Ruth Sent Us” have been on the forefront of trying to intimidate justices, aiding or staging protests outside their homes. Garland, notably, has been silent on the protection of justices, forcing Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngking (R) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to use their authorities to protect Supreme Court justices in their own homes.

Read more