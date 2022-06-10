BREITBART:

The January 6 Committee played a deceptively edited video of the Capitol riot on Thursday evening, dubbing audio of former President Donald Trump describing the peaceful part of the rally over footage of violent clashes a mile away.

The video was presented during the committee’s first public hearing as part of a montage that Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said included never-before-seen footage. The audio was from a Fox News interview of Trump on July 11, 2021.

The committee played Trump’s comments — which referred to his peaceful rally, over a mile away — over visuals of clashes between rioters and police. “They were peaceful people. These were great people,” Trump was heard saying. “The crowd was unbelievable. And I mentioned the word love. The love — the love in the air, I have never seen anything like it.”

In the original context, however, it was clear Trump was referring to his rally, not to the riot at the Capitol a mile away.

