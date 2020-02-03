Breitbart:

The Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, appeared to feature several children in cages.

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muniz, crawled out of a cage before she joined her mother and began singing.

Emme Maribel Muniz also sang her mother’s hit song, Let’s Get Loud during the cage scene.

“The kids eventually joined Emme onstage and surrounded her as a backing choir, all in white sweatshirts with rhinestone American flags emblazoned across the front,” Billboard reported.

The display of children in cages, could be a reference to the Department of Homeland Security policy of separating children at the border from their parents and putting them in areas sectioned off by expanded metal fences.

“In June 2018, President Trump signed an executive order to end child separation at the border, but the apprehension of family units at the border have increased since then,” Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reported.

“Lopez and Shakira were recruited for the show by Jay Z (Editor note: Who didn’t bother to stand for the National Anthem) shortly after he announced he would be partnering with the NFL on social justice efforts and helping it ‘enhance’ its entertainment offerings last year,” the Hill reported.