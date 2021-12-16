100% Fed Up.com:

Across the Atlantic, European countries have been ramping up authoritarian enforcement measures for covid lockdowns and the implementation of vaccine passports. German police have used measuring sticks to enforce social distancing measures and cornered and intimidated elderly women for not having vaccine passports. Biden previously said that he wanted a stricter vaccine enforcement regime here in the United States.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes, door to door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.” Biden said this July. Now, liberal states are beginning to implement Biden’s authoritarian vaccine passport regime. Six men, a decorated Army veteran among them, were arrested last night in a New York City Cheesecake Factory for not showing their vaccine passports when attempting to dine at the restaurant.

Mitchell Bosch, a US Army Veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was among the people arrested. “I served in Afghanistan, I served in Iraq,” said Bosch. “We are fighting an army much stronger than us. The enemy is the politicians, the oligarchies. We have to do civil disobedience in order to get medical freedom. All we want to do is get something to eat and drink and we will gladly get out of here. This is what its gonna take to get America to wake up- people to sacrifice, to get comfortable with getting uncomfortable. Our time is now. This is holding the line- today. We as the people take a stand. Even if it means we go spend a little time behind bars- we will not comply. WE WILL NOT COMPLY. ” He said. You can donate to the legal defense fund of the people who were arrested here.

A supportive crowd yelled “Shame on you!” as police loaded protesters into police cars.

Watch video at Rumble

More at 100% Fed Up.com