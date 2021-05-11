Breitbart:
Israel’s Iron Dome short-range missile defense system was in action Monday night, taking down several rockets fired from Gaza by Palestinian terrorists, part of a barrage of some 150 rockets fired toward civilians in Jerusalem and southern Israel.
Several videos circulating on social media showed residents watching the skies for rockets amid air raid sirens, then seeing the flashes of Iron Dome missiles being fired from batteries, honing in on their targets, and destroying them in mid-flight.
Several rockets — out of over 150 fired — landed in Israel, causing damage, though there were no reports of deaths.