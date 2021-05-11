Breitbart:

Israel’s Iron Dome short-range missile defense system was in action Monday night, taking down several rockets fired from Gaza by Palestinian terrorists, part of a barrage of some 150 rockets fired toward civilians in Jerusalem and southern Israel.

Several videos circulating on social media showed residents watching the skies for rockets amid air raid sirens, then seeing the flashes of Iron Dome missiles being fired from batteries, honing in on their targets, and destroying them in mid-flight.

The #IronDome is truly a life saver! This is the Iron Dome in action tonight, as rockets are fired at southern #Israel from #Gaza! pic.twitter.com/y4HCyaTntK — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 10, 2021

🚨 #IsraelUnderFire: App. 150 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, dozens of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. #Hamas and Palestinian #IslamicJihad should and will be held accountable for targeting Israeli civilians! pic.twitter.com/FmoxeaRceF — Ido Daniel 🇮🇱 (@IdoDaniel) May 10, 2021

Several rockets — out of over 150 fired — landed in Israel, causing damage, though there were no reports of deaths.

