WATCH: Israelis Hold Sabbath Meal in Tel Aviv with Empty Table for Hostages

TEL AVIV, Israel — A long table, carefully laid for the Sabbath meal. Candles, wine and bread, carefully laid out, with glasses and beautiful place settings. But each chair is empty, and each bears a placard with a shadow and the word “hostage” printed on it.

This is a performance, and a protest, that activists have staged for several weeks in a row, together with the family and friends of the 240 hostages who were taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, and the dozens who are still missing.

In the plaza in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art — which has been renamed “Kidnapped Square” — the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an organization that was founded shortly after the October 7 attack, has added new displays and demonstrations.

