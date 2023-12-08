WATCH: Israeli Troops Light Hanukkah Candles in ‘Palestine Square,’ Gaza

Israeli troops observed the first night of Hanukkah on Thursday night by lighting candles on the battlefield — and, in one case, in the midst of “Palestine Square,” at the heart of Gaza City, where Hamas recently filmed propaganda videos with Israeli hostages.Hanukkah (or Chanukah), also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the liberation of ancient Israel from Syrian-Greek occupation in the 2nd century B.C. The Maccabees, whose under-equipped warriors were vastly outnumbered by Greek troops, nevertheless won a decisive victory. According to tradition, when the Maccabees arrived at the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, which had been corrupted by pagan worship, they found only enough oil to last for one night — but, miraculously, it burned for eight.Today, the holiday is observed by lighting a special candelabra, known as a menorah or chanukiyah, for eight nights, increasing the number of candles each night. The theme of the holiday is bringing light to darkness, which is particularly poignant this year.The first night of Hanukkah happened to fall on December 7, marking two months since the horrific terror attack of October 7, in which Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people in Israel in brutal fashion, and took 240 hostages to Gaza, 138 of whom remain.

