WATCH: Israeli President Herzog Blasts CNN for Accusing Israel of ‘War Crime’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog slammed CNN on Thursday for accusing his country of committing a “war crime” by imposing hardships on the people of Gaza as it responds to a massive terror attack by the Hamas terrorist group, which operates throughout the Gaza Strip.

Herzog, whose role is ceremonial and diplomatic, is a former left-wing politician who had advocated for peace and negotiations with the Palestinians. But he, like much of the rest of Israel, strongly supports overwhelming response to Palestinian terrorism.

In a news conference with the foreign press, Herzog described some of the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians, and said that Israel would respond to Palestinian terror with an “iron fist,” while adhering to the laws of war.

Herzog answered a question from the UK’s itv about avoiding hardship to ordinary Gazans by rejecting the idea that they were unaware of Hamas’s terrorist operations. “It’s absolutely not true. … There is a short memory in the world.”

He noted that Israel had left Gaza unilaterally in 2005, and that instead of building the “Hong Kong of the Middle East,” Palestinians had allowed Hamas to build a “machine of evil.” He said he was disappointed by the “same old rhetoric.”

“We are operating militarily according to the rules of international law. Period. Unequivocally. But we are at war. We are at war. We are defending our homes. We are protecting our homes. That’s the truth. And when a nation protects its home, it fights. and we will fight until we break their backbone.”

Becky Anderson of CNN then asked: “The collective punishment of a civilian population amounts to a war crime under international law. The U.S. has warned Israel to uphold laws at war.”

READ MORE