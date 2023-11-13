WATCH: Israel Uncovers Hamas HQ in Children’s Hospital; Weapons, Evidence of Hostages

JERUSALEM, Israel — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video Monday night showing evidence that the Palestinian Hamas terror organization used the Al-Rantisi Hospital for Children in western Gaza to house weapons and perhaps hostages.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman, visited the site of the hospital and showed that it was near the home of a Hamas naval commando leader, which was also close to a school, putting both of those civilian sites in danger. Hagari also showed a tunnel next to the commando leader’s house, which was supplied with electricity from solar panels. Hagari noted that the IDF was using robots to probe the tunnel and had already found that it led to a bulletproof door that was reinforced against explosions.

Inside the hospital, Hagari showed a cache of Hamas weapons found in the hospital. “This kind of gear is gear for a major fight. These are explosives,” Hagari said, noting that the dangerous items were stored among patients and children. In addition, Hagari showed evidence that Israeli hostages were likely held in the hospital basement: a motorcycle riddled with bullets; a chair with a rope, women’s clothes, and a baby bottle; and an improvised toilet, along with diapers. (Hamas is known to hold at least 30 child hostages, including several infants.)

